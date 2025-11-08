Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

