Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 3,889 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,530,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,282,000 after purchasing an additional 447,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 709,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,926 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,529,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,127,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after buying an additional 872,352 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

