JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target to $40.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KD. Susquehanna set a $35.00 price objective on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Kyndryl Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $26.35 on Thursday. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 637.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 135.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth $31,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

