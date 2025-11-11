Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $13.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.5714.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. The trade was a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

