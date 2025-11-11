Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Site Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Site Centers in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Site Centers and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Site Centers in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Site Centers Stock Performance

Site Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. Site Centers has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Site Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Site Centers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Site Centers by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Site Centers by 1,792.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Site Centers by 4,078.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Site Centers by 256.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Site Centers by 41.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Site Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading

