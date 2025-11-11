Analysts Set Expectations for Surge Energy FY2025 Earnings

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Somerville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SGY. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

Surge Energy Trading Up 2.1%

TSE SGY opened at C$6.93 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$4.37 and a one year high of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$685.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.22.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.48%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from properties in western Canada. The company generates its revenue from the sale of petroleum and natural gas products such as Oil, Natural gas liquids and Natural gas, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sale of oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.