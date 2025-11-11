Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

SUI stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.390 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.590-6.670 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Sun Communities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 205,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sun Communities by 103.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,611,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,294,000 after acquiring an additional 820,422 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 427,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

