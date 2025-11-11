RXO (NYSE:RXO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

RXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on RXO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE RXO opened at $11.52 on Friday. RXO has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RXO news, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson purchased 7,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $100,142. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RXO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 234.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in RXO by 27.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

