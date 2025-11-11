Stifel Canada Lowers Earnings Estimates for Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Stifel Canada cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.56.

MFI stock opened at C$24.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$19.61 and a 1-year high of C$36.35.

In other news, insider Olajumoke Fagbemi bought 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,665.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,665.48. This trade represents a 9,467.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Andreas Liris sold 1,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,814.77. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

