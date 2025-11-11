Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $107.04 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Prudential Financial by 31.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

