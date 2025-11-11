FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:GFL Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. William Blair upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.8%

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$61.35 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$59.24 and a 1 year high of C$71.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of C$22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.12.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.