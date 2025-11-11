Raymond James Financial Cuts Earnings Estimates for Cameco

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$126.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$118.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$130.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CLSA upgraded Cameco to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.24.
Cameco Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of CCO stock opened at C$132.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$49.75 and a 12-month high of C$153.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$121.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$102.30.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.
