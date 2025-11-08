Bonfire Financial Purchases 1,659 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Bonfire Financial increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bonfire Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $141,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BITB opened at $56.39 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89.

About Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

