Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 148.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Veralto in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 70.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VLTO. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

