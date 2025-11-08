Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 802.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 45,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $6,866,852.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,778.20. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $149.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $158.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 35.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

