Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $960.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $824.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $800.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $817.88. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $701.41 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

