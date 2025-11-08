Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases 8,786 Shares of American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSC. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.00%.The firm had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.