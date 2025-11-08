Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Roth Capital downgraded Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.24.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

