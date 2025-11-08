Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in GE Aerospace $GE

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace stock opened at $307.28 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $316.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $324.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $366.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

