Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,903,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in JFrog by 1,974.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,694,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after purchasing an additional 184,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Trading Up 27.0%

Shares of FROG opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JFrog from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,884,152 shares in the company, valued at $234,830,028.16. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $1,642,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,084,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,663,648.76. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 431,492 shares of company stock worth $20,979,800 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.