CM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

CM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

