Ethos Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF $TUA

Ethos Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $155,000.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

TUA stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.