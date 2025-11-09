Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $407.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $426.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.