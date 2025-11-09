iShares MBS ETF $MBB Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,156 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631,536 shares during the period. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after buying an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $98,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after purchasing an additional 907,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $95.40 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.79.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.