RWA Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,646,000 after buying an additional 49,010,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,648,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,144,000 after buying an additional 2,885,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,789 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

BABA opened at $166.06 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

