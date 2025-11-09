Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $226,000 in World Acceptance Corporation $WRLD

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in World Acceptance by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in World Acceptance by 60.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $719.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.27. World Acceptance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $104.99 and a fifty-two week high of $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 17.83 and a current ratio of 24.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($2.25). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.00%.The company had revenue of $120.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $167,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,454.95. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 347,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.88, for a total value of $60,000,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 41,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,075.52. This represents a 89.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,734,361. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WRLD

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.