Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,930,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,841,000 after acquiring an additional 182,143 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,380,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,790,000 after buying an additional 397,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 55.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 835,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 299,235 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 35.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 174,344 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Northland Securities cut Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Insider Activity

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $105,196.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 86,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,484. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,465,376. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $1,781,550. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of VECO opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.49 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Veeco Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Featured Articles

