Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $243,000 in SkyWater Technology, Inc. $SKYT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 941.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $9,123,582.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,161,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,421,804.72. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,364,601 shares of company stock worth $41,174,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

SKYT stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $867.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 36.36%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

