Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CryoPort by 154.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 7.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 73,949 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 39,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CryoPort by 1,437.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 54.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 39,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.58. CryoPort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

CryoPort ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.22 million. CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoPort news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,536.71. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 51,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,880.25. The trade was a 32.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $366,381 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYRX. UBS Group increased their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CryoPort from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

