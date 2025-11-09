Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 4,725 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $254.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.90 and a 200 day moving average of $300.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.68 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

