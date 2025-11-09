Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $94.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.