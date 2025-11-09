Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Confluent by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Insider Activity

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $619,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,468,940. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 153,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $3,041,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 28,549 shares in the company, valued at $566,697.65. This represents a 84.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 839,540 shares of company stock worth $15,912,656 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

