SiBone $SIBN Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,980 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SiBone were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiBone in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiBone during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SiBone in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiBone during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SiBone during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $680.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 0.81. SiBone has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $176,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,382.40. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $47,181.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 271,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,672.25. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,009 shares of company stock valued at $485,884. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

