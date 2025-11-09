Apple Inc. $AAPL is Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,129,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 218,035 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $437,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.3% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock worth $57,586,933 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

