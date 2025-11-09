Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,621.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 571.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $2,134,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. This represents a 66.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,720. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.64. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $70.41.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
