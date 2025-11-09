Summit X LLC Purchases 5,298 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Summit X LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 74,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $246.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.95. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $254.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.