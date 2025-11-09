Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXAS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2,804.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 75.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 951.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,720. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,343 shares of company stock worth $382,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

