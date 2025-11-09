Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 128.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO opened at $572.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $610.97. The firm has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.65.

View Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.