SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 85.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after acquiring an additional 202,710 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

