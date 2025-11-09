Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%.
Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.0%
Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $19.40.
Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.
Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Community Bancshares
About Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Community Bancshares
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.