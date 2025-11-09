Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FirstCash by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in FirstCash by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in FirstCash by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 92.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Price Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $166.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.66.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $935.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

FirstCash announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $9,559,133.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 932,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,205,353.42. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $638,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,937,035.88. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock worth $15,883,363. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

