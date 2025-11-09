Summit X LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF

Summit X LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 471,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Finally, United Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.27.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

