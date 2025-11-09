Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 145.63%. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $3.10 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPID shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

