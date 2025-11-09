Critical Contrast: Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ) vs. Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Soupman (OTCMKTS:SOUPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Soupman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Solutions and Soupman”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $124.22 million 0.08 $1.17 million ($0.04) -12.67 Soupman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Maison Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Soupman.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and Soupman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -0.88% -2.83% -0.40% Soupman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maison Solutions and Soupman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00 Soupman 0 0 0 0 0.00

Maison Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 738.76%. Given Maison Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maison Solutions is more favorable than Soupman.

Summary

Maison Solutions beats Soupman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Soupman

Soupman, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells soups in the United States. It markets and sells its products to grocery chains, school systems, and franchisees under The Original Soupman brand name. The company also franchises Original Soupman restaurants and mobile unit; and other high-traffic locations, such as casinos, airports, theme parks, and other tourist locations. It has 9 franchise locations, including co-branded locations. The company was formerly known as Passport Arts, Inc. and changed its name to Soupman, Inc. in January 2011. Soupman, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Staten Island, New York.

