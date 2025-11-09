Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF $BOTZ

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter valued at $268,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

