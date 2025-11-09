Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.
NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
