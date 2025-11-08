Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires 750 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $24,373,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.6% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 502,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $62,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $110.80 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

