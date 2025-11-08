MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 299.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 671.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 42.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $361.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.41 and a beta of 1.52. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $385.44.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. This represents a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,847.50. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 108,492 shares of company stock worth $34,213,359 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.97.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

