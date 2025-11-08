Diane Lazzaris Sells 4,039 Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.42, for a total value of $1,043,758.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,526.42. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Diane Lazzaris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WESCO International alerts:

On Tuesday, November 4th, Diane Lazzaris sold 7,522 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $1,925,632.00.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Diane Lazzaris sold 3,160 shares of WESCO International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total transaction of $715,013.20.

On Thursday, August 28th, Diane Lazzaris sold 4,260 shares of WESCO International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.77, for a total transaction of $966,040.20.

WESCO International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $254.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.63. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.17. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.4538 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 129.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in WESCO International by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCC. Wall Street Zen downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.89.

View Our Latest Report on WESCO International

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.