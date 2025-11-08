Raymond James Financial Predicts Weaker Earnings for Fortis

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial analyst T. Genzebu now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTS. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Desjardins raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Fortis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fortis has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $52.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 14.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortis by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.75%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

